Notice HIGHAM, William (Murray). Murray's family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness we have received on the death of Murray - a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Our thanks to all who attended his Celebration of Life service, some travelling long distances, and to those who have made contact with us in many ways - we are deeply grateful. It is not possible to thank everyone individually but please know that your support has been much appreciated and warmed our hearts. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices