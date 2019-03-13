|
MORE, William Gordon (Billy). Suddenly on 11th March, 2019. Aged 75 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John, Gordon and Toni, Dale, and the late Robert. Adored Koro to all his mokos. Loving brother to eleven siblings. A service for Billy will be held at Matai Whetu Marae, 12 Ngati Maru Highway, Kopu on Thursday 14th March, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at the Totara Thames Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
