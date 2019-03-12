|
KAY, William George (Bill). Born 1936, passed away peacefully on 10th March 2019 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Susan Grace for 60 years. Loving father and father in law of Annabel and Bruce, Chris and Louise, Robyn, Jacqui and Dave. Adored grandfather of Laura, Oliver, Alice, Libby, Stephanie, Jessica, Francesca and Coco and great grandfather of Hugh, Olive and Pippa. In lieu of a recent celebration of Bills life the family will be having a private funeral at the farm in Waitomo. The family wish to thank their dear friends and family for their kindness and support over the last few months. Correspondence to 24 Cherry Lane, Highfield Country Estate, Te Awamutu. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
