Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for William KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William George (Bill) KAY

Notice Condolences

William George (Bill) KAY Notice
KAY, William George (Bill). Born 1936, passed away peacefully on 10th March 2019 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Susan Grace for 60 years. Loving father and father in law of Annabel and Bruce, Chris and Louise, Robyn, Jacqui and Dave. Adored grandfather of Laura, Oliver, Alice, Libby, Stephanie, Jessica, Francesca and Coco and great grandfather of Hugh, Olive and Pippa. In lieu of a recent celebration of Bills life the family will be having a private funeral at the farm in Waitomo. The family wish to thank their dear friends and family for their kindness and support over the last few months. Correspondence to 24 Cherry Lane, Highfield Country Estate, Te Awamutu. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.