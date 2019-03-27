|
WALTERS, William Austen (Austen). Peacefully at Summerset Karaka on Sunday the 24th of March 2019: aged 92 years. Cherished husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Noeline, Christine and Gillian; and father-in-law of Tony and Ken. Loved grandfather of Jessica, Luke, Evan, Megan, Nathan, and Bryce; and great grandfather of Amelia and Alice. "Deeply loved and sadly missed". A funeral service for Austen will be held at All Souls Anglican Church, 49 North Road, Clevedon on Friday the 29th of March at 11:00am. All communications to Fountains Funerals: 09-2982957
