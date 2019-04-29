|
|
|
PERKINS, William Alistair (Alistair). 6 October 1930 ~ 24 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Devoted husband of Velda. Beloved Dad to the late Linda, the late Rodney and Sandra. Cherished Grandad to Natasha, Jess and Yasmine. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alistair's life in the Good News Bible Chapel, 8b Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Thursday, May 9 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) would be appreciated. Messages to the Perkins Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
