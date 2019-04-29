Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William PERKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alistair (Alistair) PERKINS

Notice Condolences

William Alistair (Alistair) PERKINS Notice
PERKINS, William Alistair (Alistair). 6 October 1930 ~ 24 April 2019. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Devoted husband of Velda. Beloved Dad to the late Linda, the late Rodney and Sandra. Cherished Grandad to Natasha, Jess and Yasmine. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alistair's life in the Good News Bible Chapel, 8b Goddard Lane, Havelock North on Thursday, May 9 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) would be appreciated. Messages to the Perkins Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.