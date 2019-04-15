|
STEVENSON, William Alfred (Bill). Passed peacefully at home on Friday 12 April, 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of Nari, father of Jocelyn, Paul (deceased) and Joanne. Grandfather of Hamish, Bobbie, Heather and Rebecca and Great Grandfather to Shumani, Carter, Sara Jane, Jamie and Ruby. Will be sadly missed by all. A service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 17 April at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell, Auckland. Donation in lieu of flowers appreciated to Paul Stevenson Memorial Trust. Please contact Elaine Chua for details or, Petal Foundation - https://petal.foundation State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
