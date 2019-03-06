Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for William EAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alfred Charles (Bill) EAST

Notice Condolences Gallery

William Alfred Charles (Bill) EAST Notice
EAST, William Alfred Charles (Bill). 12 September 1936 - 23 February 2019, aged 82. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Butler). Loved father of Peter and Sue, father-in-law of John. Grandfather of Milan, Ben and Ella. Great- Grandfather of Miller, Vienna, Cleo, Aston and Rocco. Loved Son of the late Jessie and Alfred East. Brother of the late Helen, Jim and David East and brother-in-law of Madeleine. Bill's funeral was held 28 February 2018. Rest In Peace. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.