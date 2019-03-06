|
EAST, William Alfred Charles (Bill). 12 September 1936 - 23 February 2019, aged 82. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Butler). Loved father of Peter and Sue, father-in-law of John. Grandfather of Milan, Ben and Ella. Great- Grandfather of Miller, Vienna, Cleo, Aston and Rocco. Loved Son of the late Jessie and Alfred East. Brother of the late Helen, Jim and David East and brother-in-law of Madeleine. Bill's funeral was held 28 February 2018. Rest In Peace. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
