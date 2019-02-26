EAST, William Alfred Charles (Bill). 12 September 1936 - 23 February 2019, aged 82. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Butler). Loved father of Peter and Sue, father-in-law of John. Grandfather of Milan, Dea and Ella. Great-Grandfather of Miller, Vienna, Cleo, Aston and Rocco. Son of the late Jessie and Alfred East. Brother of the late Helen, June and David East and brother-in-law of Madeleine. Bill drifted off to sleep after a courageous battle at 7.15pm on Saturday 23 February 2019. His beloved wife Maureen and son Peter walking with him to the end. Thank you to Wellington Oncology and Radiation Department and a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their unwavering loving care and support to Bill. May he rest in peace. The funeral is to be held at Petone Baptist Church in Buick Street at 11am on Thursday 28 February. Interment is to take place at 2pm at Akatarawa Cemetery. All are welcome.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019