WORTERS, Willaim John (Willy, Billy, Wil). Suddenly on the 14 March 2019. Eternally loved by Lucee and greatly loved father of Cheyna-May, Dallas, Billee and Parani. Family and friends are welcome to visit Willy at his home on Wednesday and Thursday. A service will be held at the North harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services on Friday 22 March at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. All communication phone Cheyna-May on 02040289527.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
