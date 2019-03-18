Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Willaim WORTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willaim John (Willy, Billy, Wil) WORTERS

Notice Condolences

Willaim John (Willy, Billy, Wil) WORTERS Notice
WORTERS, Willaim John (Willy, Billy, Wil). Suddenly on the 14 March 2019. Eternally loved by Lucee and greatly loved father of Cheyna-May, Dallas, Billee and Parani. Family and friends are welcome to visit Willy at his home on Wednesday and Thursday. A service will be held at the North harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services on Friday 22 March at 11am. Followed by private Cremation. All communication phone Cheyna-May on 02040289527.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.