McCAUGHAN, Wendy (nee Francis). Passed away on the 25th February 2019. Daughter of Mary and John. Loved sister of Jo and Sue. Loving mother to Jason. Wife and friend of Colin. A service for Wendy will be held on Monday 4 March, 12pm at The Natural Funeral Company, 120 New North Road, Eden Terrace. A donation to the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. The Natural Funeral Company 09 361 6080
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
