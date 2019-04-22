Home

DRAKE-STEWART, Wendy Elizabeth. Peacefully at Hospice Waikato on 16th April 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 64 years. Much loved daughter of Selwyn (deceased) and Avis. Treasured wife of Chris. Deeply loved mother of Kelly, Jody, and Emma. Adored grandma of 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Cherished sister of Claire Maney and Linda Barlow. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, Newstead, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.
