MILLER, Wayne Robert. Died suddenly on 16 March 2019 aged 66 years. Soul mate, best friend, dearly loved and cherished husband of Jan. Dearly loved father of Rob and AJ, father-in-law of Shane. Much loved grandfather of Charlotte, Ruby, Harriett and Alfie. Cherished brother of Heather and her husband, Kevin. The Funeral Service for Wayne will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Saturday, the 23rd of March at 11am. Thereafter private cremation. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
