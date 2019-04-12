|
|
|
HAYWARD, Wayne Lewis. On April 10, 2019, suddenly at Tauranga Hospital, aged 58 years. Much loved son of Nancy and Lewis (both deceased). Cherished brother and brother in-law of Lloyd (deceased) and Patty, Carolyn, Peter, and Mark and Sandra. A special soul to his nieces and nephews and grandies. Dearly loved friend of Bernie. A service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at his home, 12 Wallnutt Avenue, Waihi Beach on Monday 15 April at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More