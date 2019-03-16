Resources More Obituaries for Wayne CHAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne (Wayne) CHAN

Notice CHAN, Wayne (Wayne). Born February 02, 1960. Passed away February 28, 2019. The family of Wayne Chan would like to express their gratitude for the support they have received since Wayne's passing. The many kind messages of condolences, flowers and generous donations to the Heart Foundation have been very touching, and helps us through a very difficult period of time. The family appreciates those who were able to attend Wayne's funeral, particularly those who travelled, so that we were able to create a very special farewell for a man who will be missed by so many. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019