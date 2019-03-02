CHAN, Wayne. In loving memory of Wayne Chan, Born 2nd February 1960. Passed away peacefully on 28th February 2019 aged 59, surrounded by his family, after a long battle which he fought courageously until the very end. Beloved Husband to Annette. Devoted and loving father to Ashleigh, Jordon and Brian. Loved son of Peter and Lois. Treasured brother of Sabrina and Sonny, Debra and Johan, Michael and Coco. An Uncle adored by his many Nieces and Nephews. He will be remembered not only for his entrepreneurial spirit, but his caring generous and selfless nature. He also had the ability to light up the room with his sense of humour and boyish grin. He will forever be in our hearts and will continue to walk with, guide and watch over us all. Until we meet again. Rest in love and peace. Wayne's family would also like to thank the Cardiology Ward and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, along with all the Doctors and Nurses at Auckland Hospital who looked after him in the recent months. He received the best possible care and his family are eternally grateful for this. Funeral notice to follow.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019