Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne CHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne CHAN

Notice Condolences

Wayne CHAN Notice
CHAN, Wayne. In loving memory of Wayne Chan, Born 2nd February 1960. Passed away peacefully on 28th February 2019 aged 59, surrounded by his family, after a long battle which he fought courageously until the very end. Beloved Husband to Annette. Devoted and loving father to Ashleigh, Jordon and Brian. Loved son of Peter and Lois. Treasured brother of Sabrina and Sonny, Debra and Johan, Michael and Coco. An Uncle adored by his many Nieces and Nephews. He will be remembered not only for his entrepreneurial spirit, but his caring generous and selfless nature. He also had the ability to light up the room with his sense of humour and boyish grin. He will forever be in our hearts and will continue to walk with, guide and watch over us all. Until we meet again. Rest in love and peace. Wayne's family would also like to thank the Cardiology Ward and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, along with all the Doctors and Nurses at Auckland Hospital who looked after him in the recent months. He received the best possible care and his family are eternally grateful for this. Funeral notice to follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.