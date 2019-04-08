Home

HOWE, Wavell Neil. On 5th April 2019, aged 77 years. After a 6 month battle with cancer it is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Wavell. Upon his wishes, he passed away peacefully at his home in Glenbrook surrounded by the love and support of his family. Dearly loved husband and sparring partner of Pam (nee Dunlop), devoted father to daughter Fiona and husband John and son Dean and partner Tania. Loved Brother of Lloyd (deceased), Ngaire (deceased), Natalie, Rodney (deceased), Wayne (deceased), Brenton, Greg and Sue. Special grandad to Libby and partner Andrew, De-Arna and Great Poppa to Raiden, Credo and Phoenix. Much Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Born and bred in Patumahoe, farmer, fencer and great friend. Farewell Service to be held at the Patumahoe War Memorial Hall (Patumahoe Rugby Club), Mauku Rd, on Wednesday 10th April 2019, 1pm in time for Race 1. If you have a favourite hat, please wear it to celebrate the life of Wavell (he was never without his favourite hat) Thank you to the Pukekohe Family Health Team and Hospice for their support during this time and a very special thank you to Dr Ish Morar for his exceptional care and support to Wavell and his family. Contact or Message 0274 509 504



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
