Warwick Holeman (Hollie) CLARIS

CLARIS, Warwick Holeman (Hollie). SN 426194 Warrant Officer RNZAF WW2 On March 24th 2019 we said goodbye to our wonderful and amazing father in his 96th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Dearly loved father of Leonie, Kathy, Marilyn, Warwick and Keith. Adored Grandfather of his 14 grandchildren, Grandpoppa of his 27 great grandchildren. A long and adventurous life full of love. May you rest in peace, you are now free of pain. A service for Hollie will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley Whangarei at 1:30 pm on Wednesday March 27th 2019 followed by interment at the Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu Whangarei. Communications to the Claris Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
