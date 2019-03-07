|
CROSS, Warwick Herbert. Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village, Orewa on Monday 4th March 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Gretchen for 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Bob, Peter and Lyn and Malcolm and Leigh. Loved Grandpa of Chris and Nicole, Daniel and Rose, Briar and Kevin, Alice and Andy, Dana and Sherman, Samuel and Lauren, Greg and Sophia and Matthew and Dave. Loved Great Grandpa of nine. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Yolande and Steve (deceased), David (deceased) and Margaret, Rosalie, Giacomo (deceased) and Michael. The family give grateful thanks for the love and care of Warwick from the Maygrove Village staff in his final days. A notice for family and close friends advising the funeral service details will be published at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
