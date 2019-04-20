|
DYE, Warwick Henry. Peacefully on the 17th of April, 2019, at Lynton Lodge, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of May and former husband of Joycelyn. Loved father of Harry, Andrea, Patsy, Kathryn (deceased), Matthew, Nathan, Nicholson and Torsten and grandfather to seven. Brother of Marybel and the late Peter. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Friday the 26th of April, at 1:00 p.m. Special thanks to all the staff at Lynton Lodge for all their loving care over three and a half years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
