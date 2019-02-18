Home

Warwick Dawson JESSOP

Warwick Dawson JESSOP Notice
JESSOP, Warwick Dawson. Peacefully after a short illness in Tauranga, on Thursday 14th February 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Chris. Much loved father and father in law of John and Julie, and Robert. Grandpa to Bronwyn, William, and Mathew. Special thanks to the caring staff of Radius Althorp. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society, PO Box15-553 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated and may be left at the venue. A memorial service for Warwick will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Wednesday 20th February at 1.30pm. Messages to the Jessop family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
