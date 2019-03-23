|
|
|
NASH, Warren Dennis. Passed away on Thursday 21st March 2019 at Nelson Hospital with his three children beside him, aged 69 years old. Loved father and father in law of Mel and Matt, Damian and Tarsha, Alexander and Leigh. Grandfather of Jess-Rainbow and Kahurangi-Star. Brother of Rosalee Nash, Uncle of Louise and Kelly. In lieu of flowers please donate to Multiple Sclerosis society or Stroke foundation. A funeral service to celebrate Warren's life will be held on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Marsden Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street Nelson, commencing at 11:00am. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
