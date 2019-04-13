Home

Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Leura Golf Club
1 Sublime Point Road
View Map
Warren Benjamin MASON Notice
MASON, Warren Benjamin. Born June 13, 1936. Passed away on April 10, 2019. Loving husband of Jacqueline. Much loved father of Brendan, Travers and Emilie. Beloved grandfather of Mia, Rory, Anastasia, Xander and Amalia. Devoted brother of Eileen. Warren will be remembered for his humour and for his passions; jazz, wine, food, boxing and his loyal Rottweilers. Warren's relatives and friends are invited to join us in a celebration of his life at a funeral service to be held at: Leura Golf Club, 1 Sublime Point Road, Leura New South Wales at 1 pm on Monday, April 15. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
