BUTLER, Warren Allan. (The Great WB). Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2019, aged 59, after a long battle with cancer. Loved partner of Richard, son of Ann and the late Allan, brother of Jan and the late Darryl. Deeply loved by his extended family and his many friends. What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us and a part of us goes with him. Wherever we go, he will also go. He will not be alone. In accordance with Warren's wishes a private ceremony has been held. Donations to North Shore Hospice (who are amazing) would be greatly appreciated. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019