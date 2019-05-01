|
WATSON, Violet Florence (Vi). Passed away unexpectedly on 29th April 2019, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Victor (Vic). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Steven, Robert, Susan and Charles, Alan and Tracy. Loving grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service for Vi will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
