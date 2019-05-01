Home

Violet Florence (Vi) WATSON

Violet Florence (Vi) WATSON Notice
WATSON, Violet Florence (Vi). Passed away unexpectedly on 29th April 2019, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Victor (Vic). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Steven, Robert, Susan and Charles, Alan and Tracy. Loving grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Will be forever in our hearts. A memorial service for Vi will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 2.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
