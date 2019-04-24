|
SMITH, Violet Bessie (Betty). Died peacefully on 18th April 2019, aged 88 years. Relocated from Dannevirke to Papakura in 2015. Dearly loved wife of Neville (Deceased) wise and knowledgable (annoyingly so at times) Mother of Christine Mason, John Smith, Judith Brunning, Lorraine Handley and their families, including Grand children and Great Grand children. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Selwyn Oaks Rest Home for the wonderful care, respect and frienship Betty received over her time with them. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Selwyn Oaks Rest Home, 21 Youngs Rd, Papakura on Friday 26th April 2019 at 10.30am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
