Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vilitoatama MAFI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vilitoatama (Billy) MAFI

Notice Condolences

Vilitoatama (Billy) MAFI Notice
MAFI, Vilitoatama (Billy). On 22 April 2019 ran his last race on the home straight to Heaven. Aged 63 years. Beloved 40 year partner and husband to Jane. Revered father and father-in-law to Shannon and Susan, Dollena and Ben, Day and Renee, Jeremaiah and Iesha. Embraced father of Myke and Margaret, James and Laura, Jeff, Eric and Jordy. Adored papa of Dejahn, Manaia, Pharell, Mikayla, Aaliyah, Marlie-Jay, Nevaeh, Aayana, Jevaise, Kingston, Kaprhys, Braxton, JJ and Villitoa. Billy will be spending his last his last days at home, 19 Wagonga Close, Prestons, NSW. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 11am at Inspire Church, Hoxton Park, NSW. All communication to Dollena Karora +61-412-269-357 or Danielle Tuimaseve +61418214287 or email: [email protected] bigpond.com



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.