MAFI, Vilitoatama (Billy). On 22 April 2019 ran his last race on the home straight to Heaven. Aged 63 years. Beloved 40 year partner and husband to Jane. Revered father and father-in-law to Shannon and Susan, Dollena and Ben, Day and Renee, Jeremaiah and Iesha. Embraced father of Myke and Margaret, James and Laura, Jeff, Eric and Jordy. Adored papa of Dejahn, Manaia, Pharell, Mikayla, Aaliyah, Marlie-Jay, Nevaeh, Aayana, Jevaise, Kingston, Kaprhys, Braxton, JJ and Villitoa. Billy will be spending his last his last days at home, 19 Wagonga Close, Prestons, NSW. The funeral service will be held on Thursday 2 May 2019 at 11am at Inspire Church, Hoxton Park, NSW. All communication to Dollena Karora +61-412-269-357 or Danielle Tuimaseve +61418214287 or email: [email protected] bigpond.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
