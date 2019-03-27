Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Vikki NUTSFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vikki Jean NUTSFORD

Notice Condolences

Vikki Jean NUTSFORD Notice
NUTSFORD, Vikki Jean. Died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, 24 March 2019. Dearly loved and treasured daughter of the late Paddy and Unity. Loved and precious sister of Dean, Mark and Tracey. Loved sister-in- law to Lisa, Stephanie, Paul and Geoff. Adored aunty to Mathew, Fraser, Christoph, Francesca, Bella, Jess and Grace. A service to celebrate Vikki's life will be held on Monday, 1 April 2019, 1.30pm at Purewa Cemetery, 100 - 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. Please bring a flower from your garden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.