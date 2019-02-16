Home

McEWAN, Victor William. Died February 12, 2019 after a long and difficult illness which he faced with courage, humility, good humour and just a little subversiveness. Vic is now at peace. He was the loved husband of the late Shirley, father of Graham, Denise and Robyn; father-in-law of Fiona, Ron and Craig; grandfather of Kirsty, Lisa, Annaliese, Michael, Nicole, Chris, Sam and Marianna, and great grandfather of Sophie, Dylan and Ezra. Vic was in his 89th year. A private farewell and cremation has been held. Any communications to Davis Funerals, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
