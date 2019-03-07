Home

Verlene Clarice HOUSLEY

HOUSLEY, Verlene Clarice. Passed away peacefully on 5th March 2019 at Kimihia Resthome, Huntly in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivon for 60 years. Loved and loving mum of Stephanie, Grant, Glenys and Des. Loved nana of Thomas, Mathew, Stephen and Sarah and families, great nana to Odin. A special thank you from the family to the Staff at Kimihia Resthome and Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Mum. A Service for Verlene will be held at the Trinity Church, William Street, Huntly on Saturday, 9th March at 1pm, to be followed later by a private cremation. Donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated, posted to PO Box 5720, Hamilton 3242, or may be left at the service. All communications to the Housley Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
