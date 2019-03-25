|
|
|
DOBSON, Veria Hazel. On March 23rd, 2019, peacefully at the Care Village, Rotorua, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack (John Dobson). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Lorraine, and Cherie and Lloyd May. Loved Nana Veria of Mathew and Michelle Dobson, Katherine and Matthew Nelson, Paul and Haley Dobson, Louise Haines, and Lisa and Nick Angus. Loved old Nana of great grandchildren Kiera and Kaylee Dobson, Fynn and Harry Nelson, Julian, Flynn and Claudia Haines, and Jett and Ashton Angus. 1Together again with Jack. A service to celebrate Veria's life will be held at Osborne's Funeral Home, Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Thursday 28th March at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Osbornes Funeral Services, Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
