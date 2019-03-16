Home

Vera (May) PARKER

Vera (May) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Vera (May). On Thursday 14th March 2019, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital; aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert. Cherished mother and mother in-law of Gladys and Alistair, Barbara and Adrian, Brian and Yvonne. Loved Nana of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service for May will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane at 2pm on Saturday 16th March. Communications please to the Parker Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
