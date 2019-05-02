Home

Vera Maud (Crutchley) HEGARTY

Vera Maud (Crutchley) HEGARTY In Memoriam
HEGARTY, Vera Maud (nee Crutchley). At 7.17pm on May 2, 1989. 30 years ago today you left us. Born 10 December 1930, Killkeel, Northern Ireland. Sometimes I just sit quietly reflecting for awhile, Imagining your voice, your face, your warm and loving smile. It's lovely to recall the happy times we had when you played such a special role not only in our lives, but in the whole Crutchley family circle. Our biggest regret is that you only got to see one of our four Grandsons and none of our three Gorgeous Granddaughters, and I see you in all three of them. We all have our own memories and it comforts us so much to know that you always have and always will live on in our hearts. Love always, Roy, Heather and Caroline. Also Brian, Joshua, Jared and Celine: Kieran, Mikayla and Kamryn.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
