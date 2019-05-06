Home

Vera Eileene (formerly Naish) RUFFELL

RUFFELL, Vera Eileene (formerly Naish). Passed away peacefully 30 April 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Bernard and Sandra Naish, Nigel (deceased) and Valerie (Australia). Grandmother to all her grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. A service for Vera will be celebrated at Mountainside Lutheran Church, corner of Harris Road and the Panmure Mt Wellington Highway, on Tuesday 7 May at 11 am followed by cremation. All communication c/- PO Box 151126, New Lynn, Auckland 0640.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
