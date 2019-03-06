|
HALCOMBE, Vaughan Adrian. 30 October 1962 - 27 February 2019. At Te Puke after a long battle. Loved Partner of Janette and her family. Proud father of Harley and partner Aniva. Grandad to Ariana. Dearly loved son of Anna and Mac. Loved brother and brother in law to Lance and Karen, Barry and Jackie. Loved uncle to Larissa and Pete, Mason, Chloe and Brooke. Many thanks to his close friends and family for their love and support over the last weeks. Special thanks to ward 4b Tauranga Hospital and Carter House Te Puke for their kindness and respect shown at all times. At Vaughan's request a private service was held on Saturday 2nd of March.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
