ARKINSTALL, Vance Eric. Passed away peacefully on 27th Feb 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 73. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Fay. Father and father in law of Richard & Paula, Corry & Pauline. Adored grandfather to Jayden, Lila, Cody, Sophie, Blake, Georgie & Hayley. Brother & brother in law of Keith, Gail, Bruce, Colleen & families. Respected by many good friends. He bought such love and laughter into our lives and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice or Wellington Free ambulance would be appreciated. Funeral will be held 11am Monday 4 March, St James Church, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
