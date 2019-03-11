|
KENSETT, Valerie Mary (Val) (nee Elmslie). Born August 7, 1929. Passed away on March 9, 2019. After a short illness at Edwina and Dave's home in Clarks Beach. Loved mother of Edwina and Dave, Rosemary and James. Nana to Todd and Fiona, Tamsyn, Justine and Greig, Jono and Jenna and Scott. Great Grandmother to Art, Dean, Sonny and Evie. A special thank you to the palliative care team at both Middlemore and Franklin. Your support and care allowed our mother to be at home with us, it was all about her living well. All communications to PO Box 408 Pukekohe or 092320024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
