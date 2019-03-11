|
MISCALL, Valerie Doreen. Peacefully on March 8, 2019, at Whangarei Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Lance. Loving mother of Phillip (deceased), Marilyn (deceased), Raymond and Dianne. Cherished grandmother to Sharlene, Selina, David, Jo-anne, Michael, and cherished Nana to all her great grandchildren. A service for Valerie will be held at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 12:30pm. All communications to the Miscall family c/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
