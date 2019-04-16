Home

Valerie Dawn (Val) CHRISTIE

Valerie Dawn (Val) CHRISTIE Notice
CHRISTIE, Valerie Dawn (Val). On April 13, 2019, peacefully at Auckl;and Hospital, in her 90th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Nicola, Craig and Gail, Brent and Erin, Jill and Glenn, and Dean and Anita. Loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren. A Service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday April 18, at 10am. All communications to the Christie Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
