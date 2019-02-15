Home

Valerie Christine (Val) HALL

HALL, Valerie Christine (Val). Our darling Val left us on her 77th birthday, Wednesday 13th February 2019. Dearly loved and devoted wife to Graham. Loved mother to Larisse, Selina and Monique, and grandmother to her five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Val's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Tuesday 19th February, at 11:00am. Followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
