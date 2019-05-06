WERE, Valentine Wilson (Val). Captain RNZN 11885 WWII. We were so lucky to have our kind and loving father, Val, for as long as we did. He passed away peacefully on 1 May 2019 at Northbridge Rest Home aged 95. Only son of the late Mary Anstruther, much loved husband of the late Joy, treasured father of Virginia and Tony, loving grandfather of Jahan and Gareth, great-grandfather of Jonathan and Kye. Always an intrepid traveler, you're now on your final voyage and we will miss you greatly. Fair winds dear Dad. A service will be held at The Memorial Chapel of St Christopher, Naval Base, Queens Parade, Devonport on Thursday 9 May 2019, at 11:00am. Please note photograph identification is required to enter the Navy Base. In lieu of flowers donations Alzheimers New Zealand, would be appreciated.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019