CAUCHI, Valda. Passed away on 25 March 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Treasured Mum of Debra and the late Harry, and the late Vicki and Steve. Adored Nana of John and Lucy, Kylie, Ryan and Kelly, Michael, Victoria and Mark. Much loved old nana of Kayne, Anika, Christian, Luca, Georgia, Ella, Owen and Finn. Loved and respected by Garry, Karl and Steven. 'She loved deeply and was deeply loved' A service to celebrate the life of Valda will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium Chapel 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Friday March 29 at 2pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
