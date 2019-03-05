Home

Ursula Kathleen (Wells) ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Ursula Kathleen (nee Wells). Passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of Fred (deceased). Loving sister of David Wells. Wonderful and very loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to Lorraine, Darell and Dave, Nic and Sarina, Naomi and Myles, Jon and Rissa, Pauly, Henry and Arlo. To all the Staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for their special love and care, the Family are so very appreciative. An informal service for family and friends will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Thursday 7 March at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
