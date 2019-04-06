Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 1889
Umeshbhai Manubhai (Umo) PATEL

Umeshbhai Manubhai (Umo) PATEL Notice
PATEL, Umeshbhai Manubhai (Umo). Of Cheltenham, formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 3 April 2019. Aged 42 years. Loved husband of Asmita, Loving Dad of Jainish. Loved son of Deviben and Manubhai Fakirbhai Patel (deceased). Brother of Vinod, Daksha, Shobhana, and Hema. Loved by all of his extended family. Messages to the Patel family c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. A service for Umo will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive Palmerston North. On Sunday 7 April 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
