Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tuara JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tuara (Tom) JOHNSTON

In Memoriam Condolences

Tuara (Tom) JOHNSTON In Memoriam
JOHNSTON, Tuara (nee Tom). Born 11 July 1939 at Amuri Aitutaki Cook Islands. Identical twin daughter of Teokotai and Io Tom. Passed away on 24 April 2018 at Hamilton, New Zealand. They say time is a great healer, if only it would A stroke took away your voice but your smile spoke louder than words ever could I said, looking back on one year of tears and pain I am, looking forward to that time when we meet again. Rest in peace sweetheart, rest in peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.