JOHNSTON, Tuara (nee Tom). Born 11 July 1939 at Amuri Aitutaki Cook Islands. Identical twin daughter of Teokotai and Io Tom. Passed away on 24 April 2018 at Hamilton, New Zealand. They say time is a great healer, if only it would A stroke took away your voice but your smile spoke louder than words ever could I said, looking back on one year of tears and pain I am, looking forward to that time when we meet again. Rest in peace sweetheart, rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
