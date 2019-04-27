Home

Trevor William LANGLEY

Trevor William LANGLEY Notice
LANGLEY, Trevor William. Passed away on the 26th of April 2019 aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gloria Jean. Father and father in law of Graham and Bev. Grandfather to Scott and Jessica. Brother and brother in law to Neville and Lois, Joy and George, Coleen and Lauritz, and Brian and Anthea. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Now resting in peace with his beloved Gloria. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 1st of May 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
