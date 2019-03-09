|
LANE, Trevor Ralph. Trevor was 'living the dream' on a cruise and passed away suddenly on his return from the Antarctic on 26th February 2019. Loving husband of the late Diane. Loved father of Jo, and Mark. Loved grandfather (Pop) of Evie and Abigail Flurry. Funeral service details will be advised once Trevor has returned to New Zealand. All communications to Lane Family, c/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
