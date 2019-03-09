Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Trevor Ralph LANE

Trevor Ralph LANE Notice
LANE, Trevor Ralph. Trevor was 'living the dream' on a cruise and passed away suddenly on his return from the Antarctic on 26th February 2019. Loving husband of the late Diane. Loved father of Jo, and Mark. Loved grandfather (Pop) of Evie and Abigail Flurry. Funeral service details will be advised once Trevor has returned to New Zealand. All communications to Lane Family, c/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
