Notice McKENZIE, Trevor Lloyd. The Family wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who attended his farewell service and sent cards, flowers and messages of condolences. A special thanks to the Staff of Ranburn for their kindness and respect shown to Trevor and to the Waipu Fire Brigade for your contribution to his farewell, your proud Guard of Honour and his Final Call. Please accept this as our personal apprecation.







