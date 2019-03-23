|
|
|
MCKENZIE, Trevor Lloyd. J.P Reg no. 454436 Peacefully passed away on the 20th March 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lois. Beloved father and father in law of Marie and Willie, Alex and Gillian, Merle, Dellae and Alison, and Trudy. Proud Grandfather of his 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Loved and respected by all. Gone but never forgotten. A service for Trevor will be held at Waipu Presbyterian Church, 50 The Centre, Waipu at 11am, Tuesday, March 2019, followed by burial at Waipu Cemetery, 40 Hamon Road, Waipu. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Ranburn Rest Home Waipu, for their loving care and attention of Trevor over the last while. All communications to the McKenzie family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More