McKENZIE, Trevor Lloyd. Of Waipu. No.454436, 11th LAFV NZ Army 1936-1943. Passed away peacefully at Ranburn Rest Home, Waipu 20 March 2019. Father of Dellae McKenzie. Father In Law of Alison McKenzie. Loved Grandfather of Fiona Anderson and Gordon McKenzie. Poppa to Jazmin and Aris. Member of the Waipu Volunteer Fire Brigade since its inception. At rest with his wife Lois and fellow Clansmen. You will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
