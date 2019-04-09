|
MCKEE, Trevor John. 22nd September 1937 - 5th April 2019. Peacefully at his home after a short illness. Much loved husband of Noeline for 59 years. Loving and supportive father and father in law of Suzanne and Colin, Stephen and Fiona, Donna and John and a proud granddad to Brent and Emma, Daryl and Rosa, Jessica and Tane, Shannon and Thomas and great granddad of Chloe. A life well lived, you've earned your rest. Forever in our hearts. A memorial service to celebrate Trevor's life will be held in the Guineas Room at the Ellerslie Race Course on Thursday the 11th of April at 1pm. All message c/- [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
